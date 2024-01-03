23-year-old Delhi Capitals recruit makes his Test debut for South Africa

The young T20I sensation was picked up Delhi Capitals in last month's mini-auction for INR 50 lakhs.

Hosts South Africa have handed debut to a talented youngster for the IND vs SA 2nd Test at Newlands, Cape Town. The young T20I sensation was earlier picked up Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals in last month's mini-auction for INR 50 lakhs. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter, has notched 1119 runs in 59 T20s at a strike rate of 147.23.

South Africa has implemented three changes to the team after winning the toss for the decisive second Test in Cape Town. The home team, aiming to replicate their Centurion performance, has granted a debut to the young player Tristan Stubbs.

Tristan replaces skipper Temba Bavuma, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi makes a return to the Test side in lieu of Gerald Coetzee, who is also unavailable due to injury.

Newlands pitch expected to favour spinners

Anticipating spin assistance as the match progresses on the Newlands pitch, Keshav Maharaj has also been roped in the lineup. This inclusion comes at the expense of Keegan Petersen, who has been omitted, along with squad members Zubayr Hamza and Wiaan Mulder.

It is worth noting that the hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 and have an opportunity to enhance their position in the WTC Points Table with a victory in Cape Town whereas India are eyeing to salvage a draw.

Dean Elgar, the stand-in captain for South Africa, playing in his 86th and final Test before retiring, won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

