'Still MVP in Test cricket' - Twitter reacts as Ashwin guides India to tense win over Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed his batting prowess, guiding India to a tense three-wicket win on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday, December 25.

On a progressively challenging pitch on Day 4 of the second Bangladesh vs India Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who, alongside Shreyas Iyer, stood tall for the visitors in a 145-run chase, helping them complete a tense three-wicket win.

Having already lost skipper KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli late on Day 3 in their run-chase of 145, India resumed at overnight 45/4, and that became 74/7 within the first 45 minutes of play, with Shakib Al Hasan dismissing night-watchman Jaydev Unadkat and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagging the key wickets of Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to complete a five-for.

Ashwin, who had scored a crucial fifty in the first Test in a 94-run eighth wicket stand with Kuldeep Yadav, showed great application and skills against the Bangladesh spinners, finding great support from Iyer. He was dropped by Mominul Haq at short leg early in his innings, but there was all assurance thereafter, with timely counter-attacking strokes through the way. He smashed a six and two fours off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 47th over of the Indian innings to complete the side’s series clean sweep.

Ashwin remained unbeaten 42 with four fours and a six, while Iyer struck four boundaries in a valuable 29* off 46, the pair adding a record 81*-run eighth wicket stand for a winning cause in fourth innings for India.

Having also bagged six wickets across the two innings, Ashwin was named the Player of the Match.

“We didn't have much batting left. It was one of those games where we let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off,” Ashwin said after the game. “Shreyas batted beautifully. Sometimes in these situations you feel like you have to get ahead of things, they bowled good lines and I felt that we didn't trust our defences enough. Loved the way Shreyas batted. Pitches are quite good here. But I thought the ball got soft really quickly. Credit to Bangladesh, they put us under real pressure at certain moments.”

