Former RCB and KKR pacer posts a cryptic story following India's squad announcement

The competition in Indian cricket is more intense than ever, as the talent in the circuit is whopping.

As the BCCI announced the squad for the remaining three Tests against England, a few players failed to find a spot despite doing reasonably well for their respective domestic teams.

The competition in Indian cricket is more intense than ever, as the talent in the circuit is whopping. It’s not easy for players to break into the national side now, and they need to be immensely talented and hardworking.

Several consistent players often fail to make the cut and have to continue grinding in the domestic arena to make selectors notice them. While a few of them might find it unfair, the selectors have to make harsh calls at times.

As the BCCI announced the squad for the remaining three Tests against England, a few players failed to find a spot despite doing reasonably well for their respective domestic teams. There have been plenty of talks about the non-selection of a few players who were expected to be in the team.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer couldn’t find a place in the squad after a string of low scores, which surprised one and all. Further, a few bowlers who have been consistent in Indian conditions weren’t named, either.

Umesh Yadav posts a cryptic story following India's squad announcement

Umesh Yadav couldn’t find a spot in the Test squad for the five-match Test series against England. While he didn’t target anyone, Umesh seems to be unhappy with his exclusion and posted a cryptic post on his official Instagram account.

“Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti (Stories don't get over with dust accumulating on books)”, read the image posted by Umesh.

It’s worth noting that Umesh Yadav is a master in Indian conditions and has been mighty effective for India in Tests held at home, especially under Virat Kohli’s tenure. He has 101 wickets at a fabulous average of 25.88 and a strike rate of 48 in 32 Tests in India.

However, Umesh’s age is not on his side, which might be the most significant reason for his exclusion, even in the conditions heavily favouring his bowling style. The likes of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep have been preferred in the national squad and given ample chances over veterans like Umesh Yadav in the Test side as the team goes through a transition phase.

