R Ashwin compares the U19 World Cup star with Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has been a revelation in the past year or so in world cricket, and his rise has been phenomenal. He has proved his mettle with the willow and won several matches for his national side and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rinku has become a role model for numerous young cricketers in such a short span of time due to his passion for the game and hunger to do better every time. Apart from his superior skillsets, Rinku has also been praised for remaining calm under tense situations to take his team over the line.

The southpaw has shown immense composure in slog overs numerous times, resulting in favourable outcomes in T20 cricket. His trust in his skills with proper planning has been commendable and praised by various experts and fans.

His composure has been a standout feature of his game because not many batters can remain calm in tense finishes and back themselves to achieve any target. It has been one of the most significant reasons for his immense success for a long period of time.

R Ashwin compares Uday Saharan with Rinku Singh

Uday Saharan has impressed one and all with his game in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin praised his calmness at the crease, comparing him with Rinku Singh on his YouTube channel.

“In this World Cup, Uday Saharan is already being hailed as the standout discovery. He’s not only the team’s top run-scorer but also the first captain to achieve this feat. What impresses me the most is not just his runs but his knack for winning matches and the calm composure he displays while playing. It’s reminiscent of Rinku Singh, as I mentioned recently. This quality is something money can’t buy. Uday Saharan possesses it inherently. His quiet assurance, calm demeanour, and confident nature set him apart.”

Saharan, the captain of India’s U-19 team, has led from the front. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 389 runs at an average of 64.83 and a strike rate of 78.90 in six innings this U-19 World Cup.

He showed immense maturity in the semifinal against South Africa U-19 by putting his team out of troubled waters and taking them over the line, with his match-winning 81-run knock. Saharan has a bright future, and no wonder Ashwin is mighty impressed.

