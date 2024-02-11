RCB star equals Rohit Sharma's elite T20I record

Rohit Sharma has been one of the most destructive batters in world cricket, scoring a plethora of runs across formats.

His T20I record is also terrific, for Rohit is the second-leading run-scorer with 3974 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 139.97 in 143 T20I innings.

Recently, the Indian captain also became the batter with the most centuries (5) in the shortest format in international cricket against Afghanistan. Rohit amassed 121* runs in 69 balls with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes in Bengaluru to surpass other batters.

However, the record has been equalled by a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star after the batter hit a scintillating century against West Indies. The player is none other than the big show, Glenn Maxwell, who thrashed West Indies bowlers all around the park in the second T20I in Adelaide.

Maxwell played a 120-run knock in 55 deliveries, with the help of 12 boundaries and eight maximums. His innings helped Australia post a massive 242-run target for the Men in Maroon.

Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma’s elite T20I record

Glenn Maxwell completed his fifth T20I century during the second game to equal Rohit Sharma’s record for most centuries in the format in international cricket. Both batters have five T20I centuries each.

Maxwell took 94 T20I innings to reach the milestone, while Rohit played 143 innings to complete five tons. It is a remarkable feat for both batters, who have been runaway match-winners in white-ball cricket for their respective teams.

Maxwell unleashed his beast mode on a nice batting track in Adelaide, making full use of some mediocre bowling from West Indies bowlers. His recent form has been top-notch, for Maxwell has become a consistent batter, making him a dangerous prospect, given the kind of abilities he possesses.

Among all the 26 batters with at least 2000 T20I runs, Glenn Maxwell has the second-best strike rate (155.26), only behind Suryakumar Yadav’s 171.55. Maxwell has ten fifties and five centuries in his T20I career now and will definitely add more to this tally in the coming future.

