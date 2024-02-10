'Nobody will hire me' - MS Dhoni's shrewd response to a query on CSK players

MS Dhoni has been one of the most influential captains in the history of the game.

MS Dhoni attended one of the shows, where he was asked about the tips he gives to his players, which brings the best out of them.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most influential captains in the history of the game. His ability to bring the best out of any player is the most significant reason for his unmatchable achievements over the years, including all three ICC trophies and five IPL titles.

Numerous times, players have praised him for providing them with the freedom to express themselves on the field, which has eventually resulted in consistent performances. Dhoni finds the problems in a player’s game like no other and provides the right guidance to work on the issues and resolve them.

The players like Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have progressed leaps and bounds under him and become real match-winners in their respective departments. No wonder young and veteran players want to play under him since they will get the best advice to excel under Dhoni.

Also Read: "He's a car with gears.. even has sixth gear": Irfan Pathan lavish praise on India star

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been so successful because of Dhoni’s superior game sense and ability to make the right decisions under pressure. The Yellow Army might not have as many big players, but they have the best decision-maker, who knows the pulse of the game better than any other captain.

MS Dhoni's shrewd response to query on CSK players

MS Dhoni attended one of the shows, where he was asked about the tips he gives to his players, which brings the best out of them. However, Dhoni, who has a habit of giving cheeky responses, came with another shrewd response.

“If I say it so openly, nobody would hire me,” exclaimed Dhoni with a witty smile. “So I need to keep it a secret. All the big cola companies don’t give their recipe out in public.”

Telegram Group Join Now

Dhoni’s reply left everyone laughing, and the people in the hall started to clap after his answer. It was indeed a smart reply from the captain cool, revealing nothing on a public platform.

Fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for the next IPL season to begin so they can see MS Dhoni on the field again. It might also be Dhoni’s last season as a player, and his well-wishers would hope he finishes it on high.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.