Watch: Umran Malik shatters the stumps during India's T20 warm-up game versus Derbyshire

The Indian enforcer was on fire in India's first warm-up fixture ahead of the T20I series against England.

The pacer continued his Europe trip in Indian colours with a fine spell in the warm-up game in Derby.

After facing Ireland in his maiden tryst at the international stage, Umran Malik continued his tour of Europe with a T20 warm-up match against the Derbyshire on Friday (July 1).

The Indian enforcer, picked for the entire T20I series versus England coming up, got another fruitful spell under his belt ahead of the mega challenge.

As always firing it in the air and off the surface, Malik delivered a spell of 2 for 31 off his 4 overs at the County Ground in Derby.

The right-arm seamer relished the swing in the air and ruffled a few Derbyshire batters with his pace and hostility. An example of the same from Umran Malik came against opposition batter Brooke Guest, whom he got out bowled.

Umran Malik destroys the middle stump in Derbyshire warm-up

It was a terrific delivery from the Indian quick, who got it to tail in late and bamboozled the middle stump while Guest tried to hoick the delivery with its initial line towards the on-side.

The dismissal was seen at the beginning of the 18th over in the Derbyshire innings. Ripping it in the air, Malik had Guest way too late into the stroke as his delivery evaded the right-hander's downswing and disturbed the furniture behind him.

It was a moment of contrasting emotions for the batter and the bowler. While a jubilant Malik had his hands raised in celebrations for another breakthrough under his belt, Guest had his head down, feeling dejected to have missed out on an attempted slog after a painstaking 23 off 25 deliveries.



Gearing up for the England challenge, Malik would be quite pleased with the workout against Derbyshire, bowling four overs of brutal pace and earning two wickets for his effort at the cost of just over 30 runs.

The pacer has been one of the finds of Indian cricket over the past six months, with his ability to hit the nose and the tose at over 150 clicks consistently.

Malik didn't have the most memorable of T20I debuts for India in Dublin but had a more encouraging follow-up outing in the next match, where he saved the 17 runs required off the 20th over to win India the game.