Watch: Rishabh Pant recreates his own shot; tries reverse swat against James Anderson again

Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse hit off James Anderson over the slips cordon on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test, much like he’d done so against the same bowler in Ahmedabad last year.

Pant reached his fifth Test hundred, and completed 2.000 Test runs in the process.

Rishabh Pant was at his dominant best on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India, putting on a valuable century stand for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja to revive the visitors from 98/5.

He unleashed fluent drives and square cuts against seamers James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts, while counter-attacking Jack Leach downtown and square of the wicket with supreme footwork.

However, a standout stroke came off James Anderson, as the left-hander attempted to reverse-swat him over a packed slip cordon, much like he’d done off the same bowler in Ahmedabad last year to take four. On this occasion however, the stroke lacked timing, and fetched just two.

Watch Pant’s attempted reverse-scoop here:

Rishabh Pant again tried to recreate his Reverse sweep against Jimmy Anderson 😂🙌



Never fail to entertain 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/f4NkHFeXjt — Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) July 1, 2022

The shot has become a flavour of modern-day cricket, even in its longest version, with Joe Root pulling it off against Tim Southee and Neil Wagner during England’s recent victorious series sweep against New Zealand.

Pant would continue his merry ways, and reached his fifth Test hundred off just 89 balls, making it the third fastest ever by an Indian overseas after Virender Sehwag (78) and Mohammad Azharuddin (88). He also became the first ever touring wicket-keeper to register two Test hundreds in England, after having achieved the milestone at The Oval during his debut Test series back in 2018.

Jadeja too crossed his fifty, as the partnership grew beyond 150.

Earlier, India were dented early after being put in to bat, with Anderson removing openers Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13) within the first 90 minutes of play. A rain interruption forced early lunch, and India didn’t have the best of starts to the second session, with Hanuma Vihari (20) falling leg-before to Matty Potts.

The young right-arm quick then accounted for Virat Kohli, having the former India captain drag one onto his stumps off an indecisive leave off a length ball outside off.

Shreyas Iyer began positively, striking three fours in an 11-ball 15, before being stangled down the leg side off Anderson.

India were 260/5 at the time of writing.