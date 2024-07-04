Uncapped MI and SRH youngsters score match-winning fifties against Namibia

Punjab defeated Namibia by three wickets in the first unofficial ODI in Windhoek to gain an early lead in the five-match unofficial ODI series.

Punjab defeated Namibia by three wickets in the first unofficial ODI in Windhoek to gain an early lead in the five-match unofficial ODI series. It was a nail-biting encounter, with Punjab somehow managing to scrap a win in the end.

Batting first, Namibia could only post 173 and were all out in 41.3 overs, couldn’t last for all 50 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter, Jean-Pierre Kotze, top-scored 51 runs in 74 balls, including three boundaries and a maximum.

At the same time, Alexander Busing-Volschenk (39) and Jan Frylinck (27) also chipped in with a few runs. For Punjab, Siddarth Kaul and the captain, Naman Dhir, snared three wickets each, while Gurnoor Brar also dismissed two batters in his 7-over spell in the first innings.

Also Read: 'Rent free and all that': Ben Stokes hits back at Australian media for trolling his remarks on Ashes 2023

It was a collective effort from Punjab bowlers to restrict an international side, Namibia, to a mere 173, for they bowled tightly from each end. The pressure applied from both ends resulted in a flurry of wickets for Namibia, who ended up with a below-par total.

Naman Dhir and Sanvir Singh shine with the bat

While chasing 174, Punjab didn’t get the ideal start, losing their opener, Pukaraj Mann, on an 8-ball duck. Prabhsimran Singh, the other opener, couldn’t last long, either, getting out on 18 in 16 balls, including a boundary and two maximums.

However, Naman Dhir and Sanvir Singh built a massive partnership of 121 runs for the third wicket, providing stability to the innings. Naman scored 61 runs in 64 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six, whereas Sanvir accumulated 70 runs in 79 deliveries, comprising ten boundaries.

However, as they lost their wickets, Punjab were again on the back foot due to quick wickets. From 151/2, Punjab slipped to 172/7, putting them in slight trouble in the chase before eventually crossing the line in 33 overs with three wickets to spare.

Telegram Group Join Now

The two teams will face each other on Friday (July 5) at the same venue for the second unofficial ODI. While Namibia will look to open their account in the series, Punjab would hope to solidify their position with another win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.