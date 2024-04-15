Former Indian pacer reminds selectors the importance of picking right team for T20 World Cup

The selection of India's squad for the T20 World Cup is going to be tricky for the selectors with various options available for them.

The T20 World Cup is less than two months away and in the upcoming days, the squads of the participating teams will be announced. Most of the players are currently participating in the ongoing IPL and are looking to solidify their positions with their performances.

The selection of Indian team is likely to grab headlines as it often does. With so much talent in the country and limited spots available, a few surprises could be coming our way. Some young domestic players have produced some stellar performances in IPL 2024 till now and they could be in radar for selection.

Venkatesh Prasad reminds selectors the importance of picking right team

I hope and pray that the best 15 T20 players in India are on the plane for the T20 World Cup.

We can win the tournament with the talent we have but important to pick the best. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 14, 2024

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad reminded selectors the importance of picking the best 15 players in the squad. His tweet read, "I hope and pray that the best 15 T20 players in India are on the plane for the T20 World Cup. We can win the tournament with the talent we have but important to pick the best."

Recently, Prasad batted for the selection of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the squad. Prasad hailed Dube for his striking ability against the spinners and Rinku Singh for his finishing ability. Both Rinku and Shivam Dube have been in scinitllating form in this IPL. Dube has a strike rate of 163.51 while Rinku has struck at 150 so far. Both were exceptional in the matches they played for India in the lead-up to the World Cup. Dube can also act as a back-up to Hardik Pandya as he can bowl some useful overs of seam bowling.

Another point of discussion could be the wicketkeeper's spot. Rishabh Pant has successfully returned from injuries he suffered from the car accident. Pant has grown into confidence and has started playing fluently in the last few games. The fast bowling will be headed by Jasprit Bumrah while Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be the first-choice spinner in the squad.

Selecting the squad for India's T20 World Cup campaign is going to be a huge challenge for chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his team. There is a problem of plenty as a no. players have shown their temperament and skills in the ongoing IPL.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to be in the squad, there will be wealth of experience in the squad. The pressure will be on these veterans to end India's ICC trophy drought which has been hurting the team since 2014.

