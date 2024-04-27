Veteran pacer a surprise pick in Harsha Bhogle's T20 World Cup squad

Veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has named his best 15 man squad for the upcoming global event, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in a hybrid model in the United States of America and the West Indies and will kick off in June immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League.

As the anticipation continues to build around the probable Indian squad for the global tournament, several former cricketers and commentators have named the list of players who should participate in the tournament and represent the country. With the ongoing IPL 2024, the BCCI selectors might be having a struggling phase of picking the best 15 men considering the spectacular performances from numerous cricketers.

With the World Cup squad announcement deadline approaching, a few reports have suggested that the BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar is set to meet the Indian captain Rohit Sharma in Delhi after his IPL match against Delhi Capitals in the city, to have a discussion over the probable squad.

Harsha Bhogle Backs Sandeep Sharma to represent India in T20 World Cup 2024

The commentator has settled the debate for opening duo and available spots for the wicket-keeper batter. Bhogle has backed the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to open the innings alongside the younger attacking batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Amid the criticism of low strike rate, Harsha has shown faith in Virat Kohli’s experience and has named him to walk in at the number three position followed by Suryakumar Yadav and the wicket keeping options Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant.

Harsha Bhogle has also named the attacking all-rounders Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja alongside Hardik Pandya who has not had a great run in IPL 2024 as the captain of Mumbai Indians. The commentator has further named Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as the spinners alongside Jadeja followed by the experienced pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Sandeep Sharma after his magnificent five wicket haul for Rajasthan Royals in the team’s recently concluded match against Mumbai Indians.

Despite lack of form, Harsha Bhogle has also picked Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the absence of India’s ace pacer Mohammed Shami who continues his recovery from a recent surgery.

Harsha Bhogle's 15-Man India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024