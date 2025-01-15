VHT 2025 Live Streaming, Semi Finals and Final: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Semi Finals and Final on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final matches will be played in Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Haryana will play Karnataka on January 15, and Vidarbha will play Maharashtra on January 16.

Haryana reached to the semi-finals with a thrilling 2-wicket win over Gujarat in the quarter-finals, while Karnataka qualified with a narrow 5-run win over Baroda.

Vidarbha cruised into the semi-finals with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Rajasthan in the quarter-finals, while Maharashtra secured their spot with an impressive 70-run win against Punjab.

Squads of all the 4 Teams

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar (c), Parth Vats, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Menaria, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Vedant Bhardwaj, Dheeru Singh, Aditya Deepak Kumar

Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Luvnith Sisodia, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare

Vidarbha: Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Dhruv Shorey, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Parth Rekhade

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Om Bhosale, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Azim Kazi, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

VHT 2025 Live Streaming, Semi Finals and Final:

Where to Watch VHT 2025 Semi Finals and Final Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Semi Finals and Final on the Sports18 Channel in India.

When is the Final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025?

The Final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 is on January 18th.

Where are the Semi Finals and Final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 taking place?

The Semi Finals and Final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 are taking place at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodra.

VHT 2025 Semi Finals and Final Match Details

Semi Finals

January 15, 2025, 1:30 PM: Haryana vs Karnataka – Kotambi Stadium, Vadodra

January 16, 2025, 1:30 PM: Vidarbha vs Maharashtra – Kotambi Stadium, Vadodra

Final

January 18, 2025, 1:30 PM: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 – Kotambi Stadium, Vadodra

