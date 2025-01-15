VHT 2025 Live Streaming, Semi Finals and Final: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Semi Finals and Final on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final matches will be played in Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Haryana will play Karnataka on January 15, and Vidarbha will play Maharashtra on January 16.
Haryana reached to the semi-finals with a thrilling 2-wicket win over Gujarat in the quarter-finals, while Karnataka qualified with a narrow 5-run win over Baroda.
Vidarbha cruised into the semi-finals with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Rajasthan in the quarter-finals, while Maharashtra secured their spot with an impressive 70-run win against Punjab.
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar (c), Parth Vats, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Menaria, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Vedant Bhardwaj, Dheeru Singh, Aditya Deepak Kumar
Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Luvnith Sisodia, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare
Vidarbha: Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Dhruv Shorey, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Parth Rekhade
Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Om Bhosale, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Azim Kazi, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde
Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Semi Finals and Final on the Sports18 Channel in India.
The Final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 is on January 18th.
The Semi Finals and Final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 are taking place at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodra.
