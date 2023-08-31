Viacom 18 secures digital and TV rights for all of India's home matches

Viacom 18 is slated to broadcast 88 games over five years with the agreement set to conclude in March 2028.

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for BCCI's domestic international matches - across both digital and television by agreeing to a payment of INR 67.8 crore per game. This final amount surpasses the previous cycle's value by roughly Rs 7.8 crore, satisfying the BCCI's stipulation that the overall worth exceeds Rs 60 crore.

In total, over the course of five years, Viacom 18, backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and under the leadership of Uday Shankar, who revolutionized India's broadcasting sector during his tenure at the helm of Star India will contribute Rs 5966.4 crore.

With the agreement set to conclude in March 2028, Viacom 18 is slated to broadcast 88 games over five years, commencing with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September.

This marks Viacom 18's third acquisition from the BCCI. Previously, it had secured the digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and both linear and digital properties of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The final value demonstrates 50% increase over the reserved benchmark

The BCCI secretary, confirming this development, expressed gratitude to Viacom 18 on X platform (formerly Twitter).

The ultimate figure of Rs 67.8 crore represents a modest 12 percent premium compared to the prevailing price. Alternatively, viewed against last year's media rights valuation of Rs 78 crore for the previous year's matches, this figure appears lower. Another perspective is to consider the combined base price of the two packages, which was Rs 45 crore.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Babar Azam reveals lessons and insights Virat Kohli taught him

In this light, the final value demonstrates a significant 50 percent increase over the reserved benchmark. As detailed in the media rights preview, out of the total 88 games, 25 are Test matches, 27 are ODIs, and 36 are T20Is.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.