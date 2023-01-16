Viacom18 wins WIPL media rights for five seasons; commits 951 crores to BCCI

In a landmark news for the much-awaited event, the leading broadcasters have come on board for a whopping sum of 951 crores for the seasons spanning 2023-27.

Viacom18 has won the media rights for the first five editions of the much-awaited Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), the BCCI confirmed on Monday (January 16). The news was formally unveiled by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on his official Twitter handle to cricket fans.

The leading broadcasters, who also won the streaming rights for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), has come on board for the first five editions of the WIPL, spanning 2023-27. In the given timeframe, Viacom18 has committed to pay to BCCI a sum of INR 951 crores to the board.

The value amounts to INR 7.09 crores per match for the first five seasons of a league expected to make breakthrough changes to the Indian women's cricketing scene.

Calling it a "massive" day for women's cricket in India and the rest of the world, Shah informed the fans about the Viacom18 association, which would hopefully provide the WIPL with a strong base to set its footing in the cricketing landscape and flourish from there.

Viacom18 wins WIPL media rights

Notably, Shah arrived at a sum of INR 7.09 crores per match for the first five editions of the WIPL, which signals a total of 134 matches from the start of the tournament in 2023 through to the fifth in the first quarter of 2027.

The competition starts as a five-team tourney for the first three editions, with 20 league stage fixtures and a pair of marquee knock-outs, including a final.

The expansion of games to 34 per season in 2026-27 suggests the inclusion of an extra team on the roster, with six teams facing each other twice during the league stage before an IPL-style playoffs round to decide the winner.

The BCCI has also reportedly identified around 10 leading grounds across the country to host and popularise the WIPL event, as communicated in the latest note sent to state associations across the country.

The board will also be confirming the franchises set to own teams in the league in a fortnight's time, with multiple corporate giants, including IPL owners, wanting to hold a stake in the WIPL , too, putting in bids sealed in a close envelope with the board after having gauged the rising interest in women's cricket in the country.