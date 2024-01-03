WATCH: Virat Kohli asks the dressing room to bow down after Dean Elgar's final Test innings

Virat Kohli asked the dressing room to bow down to Dean Elgar after the batter was dismissed for the final time in international cricket on the first day in Cape Town.

Everyone in Newlands, including the Indian dressing room, cheered for Elgar as he bid adieu.

Virat Kohli asked the dressing room to bow down to Dean Elgar after the batter was dismissed for the final time in international cricket on the first day in Cape Town. Kohli didn’t celebrate as excessively, either, as he usually does after taking Elgar’s catch in the first slip. It was a wonderful gesture by Kohli, showing his sportsman spirit.

Dean Elgar announced that the two-match Test series against India would be his final international assignment last month. He has been a mainstay in South Africa’s Test team for a number of years. Undoubtedly, Elgar has been among the finest openers in modern-day Test cricket, for he has scored runs in different conditions over the years.

Some of his knocks were exemplary, setting a benchmark for other openers in red-ball cricket. Elgar’s career spanned around 11 years, with the southpaw featuring in as many as 86 games. He has 5347 runs at an average of 37.65, including 23 fifties and 14 centuries.

Elgar’s technique might not be as compact, or he might not be among the elegant batters, but he has always found ways to score runs. His record against India has been noteworthy. Elgar has denied India a victory several times in his glorious career.

Virat Kohli asks the dressing room to bow down to Dean Elgar

Mukesh Kumar bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Dean Elgar poked at it. The ball flew to Virat Kohli, who completed a regulation catch at the first slip. As Elgar started to walk back, the crowd stood to applaud a gutsy batter who refused to go easy despite doing an arduous job.

Virat Kohli immediately turned towards the dressing room, asking the staff to bow down to Dean Elgar. He then went to him and hugged the African batter, acknowledging his service towards the game. Everyone in Newlands, including the Indian dressing room, cheered for Elgar as he bid adieu.

#MukeshKumar's nibbler gets #DeanElgar on his final test!



Will #TeamIndia keep racking up wickets before the day's play?



Tune in to #SAvIND 2nd Test

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2024

The Indian players also shook hands with him. It was a beautiful gesture by Kohli. Despite being so competitive on the field, Kohli has always been a sport, respecting the opponent and its players.

Kohli’s gesture is winning hearts on social media. Elgar departed on a score of 12. Dean Elgar was indeed a top servant of Test cricket and will be severely missed.

