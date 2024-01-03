WATCH: Virat Kohli gives epic '2021 DRS row' analogy in response to Dean Elgar's banter

Kohli harked back to the episode where Elgar was adjudged not out when trapped LBW by Ashwin two years back.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli displayed his penchant for remembering on-field events during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at Cape Town. In a reminiscent exchange, Kohli reminded Proteas skipper Dean Elgar of a similar incident that occurred during the 2021 Test match at the same venue.

The incident transpired in the final over before the Tea break on Day 1. Kohli found himself on the receiving end of an appeal when he was hit on the front pad by a delivery from Marco Jansen approaching from around the stumps. While the Proteas appealed fervently, the on-field umpire dismissed their plea, suggesting that the ball was likely going over the stumps.

Reacting promptly, Elgar opted for the Decision Review System (DRS) and signaled the umpire for a review. Replays indicated that the ball would have just clipped the top of the leg-stump after evading Kohli's bat. However, the umpire's initial 'Not Out' call prevailed as per the DRS protocol requiring more than 50% of the ball to hit the stumps for an overturn.

As Elgar returned to his fielding position, he teased Kohli remarking that he had "survived a close call."

Virat Kohli gives an epic reply to Dean Elgar

Kohli, known for his outspoken nature, didn't shy away and responded by recalling a similar incident from the 2021 Test between the two teams at Newlands.

"Oh please this was much higher than what you got from Ash in 2021," Kohli was heard telling Elgar with a big smile on his face.

Kohli harked back to the episode where Elgar was adjudged not out when trapped LBW by Ashwin two years prior. Despite Kohli, who was the captain then opting for the DRS, replays showed the ball going over the stumps although it looked plumb in real-time.

A visibly irate Kohli took the opportunity to express his displeasure on the stump mic, criticizing the host broadcaster for the ball-tracking technology, while vice-captain KL Rahul had accused the third umpire of favoring the home side.

Virat Kohli survives an umpire's call.



Dean Elgar: "Oh you've survived a close one"



