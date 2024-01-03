WATCH: Virat Kohli discreetly plots with Siraj to dismiss Marco Jansen

Following Kohli's guidance, Siraj executed the plan successfully, resulting in an outside edge from Jansen which was caught in the slip.

A widely circulated video on social media shows former India captain Virat Kohli strategizing for the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ongoing second Test match in Cape Town. During the first innings, Kohli was observed providing signals to Mohammed Siraj, instructing him to bowl in a specific area against the Proteas all-rounder.

Following Kohli's guidance, Siraj executed the plan successfully, resulting in an outside edge from Jansen which was caught in the slip. This wicket marked Mohammed Siraj's first and contributed to his maiden 5-wicket-haul in the rainbow nation. Siraj showcased exceptional form in the match's first innings, securing figures of 6/15 from 9 overs. His outstanding performance played a crucial role in India bowling out South Africa for a mere 55 runs. It also established a new record as the lowest-ever score by any team against India in Test cricket, surpassing New Zealand's previous mark of 62 runs in 2021.

India in the driver's seat at Cape Town

In addition to Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar also displayed impressive form, claiming the remaining four wickets collectively.

The context of this achievement is significant, considering India's prior loss to South Africa in Centurion. In that match, Rohit Sharma's team faced an innings defeat at the hands of the hosts. However, India rebounded with determination on Day 1 of the Test match, dismissing South Africa in the very first session.

At the time of writing, India had already taken lead in the first innings and were batting at 110/4 with Virat Kohli holding fort alongside KL Rahul.

