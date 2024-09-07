Virat Kohli becomes highest earning cricketer in the world; only cricketer in Top 10

According to a recent report, the ex-India captain has earned a staggering amount of INR 847 Crores.

Former India cricketer and star batter Virat Kohli is considered to be amongst the highest-earning athletes around the world. Especially with the following for the sport in the country and the prominence of the Indian Premier League (IPL), cricketers are privy to earning a lot of money. Now in a recent development, numbers have revealed that Virat Kohli has become the highest-paid cricketer in the last 12 months.

According to a recent report published by Statista, the ex-India captain has earned a staggering amount of INR 847 Crores.

The Indian cricketer has secured the ninth spot on the overall list of highest-earning athletes. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart, earning approximately INR 2,081 crore. Among the top athletes over the past year, Virat Kohli is the only cricketer featured in the Top 10 list. The list predominantly consists of footballers and basketball players.

Virat Kohli becomes highest earning cricketer in the world

John Rahm ranks second, followed by Argentina's football icon Lionel Messi in third place. Basketball stars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Virat Kohli, and Stephen Curry round out the bottom five positions.

Speaking about Kohli's sources of income, holds a Grade A+ BCCI central contract, earning him INR 7 crore annually. His IPL contract further boosts his earnings with INR 15 crore per season, alongside additional income from various brand endorsements.

Not only that, Kohli also holds shares in several companies. A recent Fortune India report revealed that Kohli pays INR 66 crore in taxes, making him the highest tax-paying Indian sportsperson.

Kohli is next expected to be seen in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh later this month where India will host their neighbours for two-Test matches and three T20Is.

