'Tu Malinga bana hua': Virat Kohli takes hilarious dig at Bangladesh star

Kohli managed to entertain the crowds as the stump mic picked up something hilarious.

During the ongoing first India vs Bangladesh Test, former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli made a hilarious jibe at a Bangladesh star which left the player in splits.

Kohli, who didn't have a great Test so far, managing scores of 6 and 17, however, didn't fail to entertain.

Although Kohli didn't contribute significantly with the bat in the match, he had both commentators and fans in stitches with a funny remark. The moment occurred during India's second innings while he was at the non-striker's end.

The stump mic picked up Kohli humorously referring to Shakib Al Hasan as 'Malinga' (in reference to the legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga) for bowling several yorkers to him.

Virat Kohli told Shakib, "You are my Malli, Malinga," which left the Bangladesh allrounder looking a bit surprised by Kohli's comments.

The India batting superstar then hilariously confirmed, "Tu Malinga bana hua hai. Yorker pe yorker de rha hai."

India dominate proceedings in first Bangladesh Test

Speaking about the match, India ended Day 2 on 81 for 3. After Kohli's dismissal, Gill and Rishabh Pant successfully played through the remaining overs, with Gill not out at 33 and Pant staying unbeaten on 12.

India dismissed Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs earlier in the day, taking control of the game. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for the home side, taking 4 wickets as he reached the landmark of 400 international wickets.

In the first innings, India had recovered well from 144/6 to post 376 runs, courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin's scintillating century (113 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja's imperative knock of 86 runs.

