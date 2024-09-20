Hilarious scenes! Rohit Sharma casually hits Shubman Gill in jaw; Kohli warns they are on camera [WATCH]

The Indian cricket team is a closely-knit unit and share a strong camaraderie with each other.

During the ongoing first India vs Bangladesh Test, the Indian players seemed to enjoy a light-hearted moment while sitting in the dressing room.

In a hilarious exchange that was caught on camera, skipper Rohit Sharma casually hit dynamic top-order batter Shubman Gill in the jaw to which Virat pointed that they were on camera.

The players couldn't control their laughter and coach Gautam Gambhir who was sitting at the front could also be seen bursting into a wry smile.

India currently in the driver's seat

Speaking about the match, hosts India are currently in the driver's seat, having established a healthy lead of 308 runs in the second innings.

At stumps on Day 2, the India scoreboard reads 81 for 3 with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill currently at the crease.

Resuming the day on 339/6, India were bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs with Hasan Mahmud dismissing Bumrah to complete his five-wicket haul (5/83).

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin gave a testament to his batting prowess by slamming an incredible knock of 113, after adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for a paltry 149 as talismanic India speedster Jasprit Bumrah reached the landmark of 400 international wickets.

India will head into Day 3 with an upper hand and will hope to set up a daunting target for the visitors.

