Watch: Virat Kohli's animated celebrations after Rajat Patidar's epic hundred in IPL 2022 eliminator

Virat Kohli was seen the happiest from the RCB dug out for the Rajat Patidar century.

Kohli jumped off his seat and moved his arms around animatedly after Patidar crossed the 100-run mark with a terrific six through the on-side against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata.

Batting 95 not out off just 48 balls, Patidar added to his six tally by clobbering a short ball from LSG pacer Mohsin Khan and reached a hundred he will never ever forget in his lifetime. An IPL playoff hundred is a moment to savour for anyone, and even more so for an uncapped Indian batter.

And to top it all, Patidar saw the world's biggest name erupting in excitement on his part, with the ever-emotive Virat Kohli celebrating his hundred the loudest from the RCB dug-out and adding glittery to the moment of his career so far.

The trademark animated Virat Kohli celebration was seen during the 18th over of RCB's first-innings batting effort for the night. In rampaging form, Patidar, who had reached 95* off 48 balls, got the 49th sailing over the square leg region against a short-pitched delivery from Mohsin.

While the LSG quick banged the ball in at hard length, it was never too big for Patidar. The right-hander blazed his willow for another six to reach his maiden IPL century.

The moment the ball sailed over the ropes, Patidar raised his bat, the Eden Gardens erupted in joy having seen a fantastic knock while batting partner Dinesh Karthik joined in the applause for the young talent.

But seemingly the most happiest person of the lot was Virat Kohli, who instantly jumped off his seat in the RCB dug-out and let Patidar know how happy he is for him.

It wasn't, of course, the first time that Virat Kohli had celebrated so animatedly for a teammate on the cricket field. A kind-hearted personality, Kohli is often seen celebrating his teammate's achievements even more than his own.