Watch: Avesh Khan sends Virat Kohli off with some over-the-top clapping

Getting rid of Virat Kohli, Avesh Khan sent him off the field with repeated claps and animated stare.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Avesh Khan gave India great Virat Kohli an interesting send-off in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25) in Kolkata. Getting rid of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart, Avesh was seen animatedly clapping the batter off the ground.

Avesh had Kohli's wicket by getting him to miscue an attempted swat for a six over the deep third fielder. But his stroke could only go as far as the hands of LSG's fellow quick Mohsin Khan, forcing him to make the long walk back.

Moments after the catch was taken by Mohsin, the camera turned towards Avesh, who looked in Virat Kohli's direction and began clapping quite animatedly. Rubbing salt into the wounds of the RCB batter, the LSG right-arm seamer stared at him and clapped him off the ground.

Avesh Khan's interesting celebration after Virat Kohli's wicket

The celebration kicked in at the halfway mark of the ninth over in RCB's first-innings batting effort at the Eden Gardens. Getting Virat Kohli out caught trying to upper cut, Avesh was seen unveiling an interesting form of celebration where he looked towards the batter and started clapping repeatedly with an animated look.

Kohli would've been livid at his dismissal, having got himself a start. The batter was reasonably well placed at the crease with a 25* off 23 balls. But on the 24th, a short-ball from Avesh got too big on him and he could only miscue his attempted big hit to the fielder in the deep third region.

The moment LSG fielder Mohsin made his clean grab, Kohli was left distraught while Avesh turned towards him and made the most animated of repeated claps towards the batter, as if rubbing into Kohli the fact that he has not converted his start.



It's not the celebration from the opposition bowler, but not converting his start that would've really displeased Virat Kohli, who has been striving to regain his lost mojo for a while.