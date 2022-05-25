WATCH: KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya in heated debate with umpire over contentious no-ball call

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya indulged in an animated discussion with the umpire after confusion around the waist-high no-ball.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul and spin allrounder Krunal Pandya were seen involved in an animated argument with the standing umpire after raising issue against his on-field call for a waist-high no-ball in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25).

The standing umpire signalled a no-ball after sighting a waist-high full-toss from LSG speedster Dushmantha Chameera against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in-form batter Rajat Patidar.

Moments later, both Rahul and Krunal, who were fielding close to the playing deck, were seen going up to the standing umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and arguing as to why he declared it a no-ball when his on-side partner Michael Gough was perhaps better placed to arrive at a decision in this instance?

But Madanagopal stood there firm with his hand raised to the side, before Gough confirmed to KL Rahul and Krunal that the decision was actually his and his Indian partner was only affirming it.

The incident happened at the start of the 12th over in RCB's first-innings batting effort. Obviously aiming to get the right up to Patidar, Chameera ended up bowling a full toss that flew over the right-hand batter's waist line.

In a matter of seconds, standing umpire Madanagopal was seen raising his right arm to declare the ball a no-ball and going ahead with the free-hit signal.

What looked like a straightforward decision at the time, however, was claimed to be a contentious move by KL Rahul and his teammate Krunal, who both indulged in an animated discussion with the umpire and queried why he took the decision without getting a cue from the on-side official.

The two players' confusion was cleared a moment later by Madanagopal's on-field partner Gough, who told the two players it was his call and they may have not seen him convey it to his Indian colleague.

Thankfully the matter settled there, with KL Rahul making sure Krunal and the rest of the LSG fielders got on with their jobs, recognising the idea to argue so animatedly with the umpire was a mistake on his team's part.