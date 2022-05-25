WATCH: Kohli asks cameraman for privacy while wearing his guard

In a rather bizarre incident, Virat Kohli had to seek privacy from a cameraman in the stands before wearing his guard.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday, May 25.

Being Virat Kohli is tough. For every action on and off the field is followed closely by fans around the globe, and is discussed about. Be it while representing the Indian team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL or anywhere outside of cricket, he’s a much sought after personnel for the camera.

A rather bizarre incident occurred on Tuesday, as Kohli was gearing up for his practice session ahead of RCB’s Eliminator clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Someone from the crowd was shooting Kohli on camera, and the cricketer spotted it as he was about to wear his protection guard. Kohli signalled the camera person to turn it off, or look away but to no avail. Finally, he had to turn around to wear the guard.

The video did rounds on social media, with fans bashing the user for his behaviour and the video upload.

Watch Virat Kohli asking the cameraman to move away

bhai guard to pehn ne do usko 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eMVfhnwgTH — Ravi bhai (@highon_beer) May 24, 2022

After a series of low scores in IPL 2022, Kohli rediscovered his form with a match-winning 73 in a crucial last league-game fixture against the Gujarat Titans.

RCB, who finished fourth in the points table after Delhi Capitals’ defeat to Mumbai Indians last week, will play the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. RCB made to the top four in each of the last two IPL editions, but lost the Eliminator clash to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (2020) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (2021) respectively.



