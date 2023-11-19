Virat Kohli crowned 'Player of the Tournament' for 2023 ODI WC

This World Cup edition holds special significance for Kohli as he surpassed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record by securing his 50th One-Day International (ODI) century.

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has earned the "Player of the Tournament" award in the 2023 ODI World Cup for his exceptional performance with the willow. Kohli achieved a record-breaking feat, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, marking the highest-ever runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup. With an impressive average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.3, he also notched up six fifties, including a remarkable 63-ball half-century in the tournament's final.

This World Cup edition holds special significance for Kohli as the 35-year-old surpassed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record by securing his 50th One-Day International (ODI) century. Tendulkar had previously held the record for the most ODI centuries at 49.

Despite being awarded the Player of the Series, Kohli expressed disappointment as India fell short of clinching the World Cup title.

Australia ends India's unbeaten streak to lift World Cup trophy

In the highly anticipated final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia halted India's unbeaten streak, securing a 6-wicket victory and claiming their sixth ODI World Cup title.

In the final showdown, Australian captain Pat Cummins opted to field first after anticipating favorable conditions for batters in the latter part of the game due to the dew factor. The Australian bowling attack dominated, restricting the Indian team to a modest score of 240. KL Rahul emerged as the top scorer with 66 (107), followed by Kohli contributing 54 (63). Mitchell Starc stood out among the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/55 in his 10 overs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Steve Smith refrains using DRS, replays show wickets missing

In response, Australia faced a challenging situation at 47/3 in the powerplay but a resilient 192-run partnership between Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58) ensured victory, chasing down the target in 43 overs. Head was awarded the Player of the Match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.