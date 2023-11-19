WATCH: Steve Smith refrains using DRS, replays show wickets missing

The decision perplexed everyone as the Aussie denied using a review in such a crucial juncture of the game.

The start of Australia's pursuit of 241 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India was marked by a frenzied atmosphere, characterized by missed opportunities, crucial dismissals and an adrenaline-fueled celebration by the Indian pacers.

Travis Head and David Warner started strong, dampening the Ahmedabad crowd with their aggressive onslaught that put Jasprit Bumrah on the defensive in the opening over after conceding 15 runs. However, India swiftly recovered as Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner for 7 in the first delivery of his spell, extending his tally to 24 wickets in the World Cup.

Shami's breakthrough reignited the fervor among the 1,30,000 Indian fans in the stands, rallying behind the home team's pacers. Bumrah, buoyed by Virat Kohli's encouragement, swiftly overcame the challenges of the initial over, displaying a fiery attitude.

Smith was caught off guard by Bumrah's delivery

Bumrah's persistence yielded results in the 5th over when he claimed the crucial wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Despite Travis Head's resilience, Australia faced a setback with the loss of Marsh, who aimed to counteract the pressure on the Indian bowlers.

In the 7th over, Bumrah unveiled his secret weapon, an off-cutter that caught Steve Smith off guard. Amid deliveries exceeding 140 km/h, the off-cutter turned sharply, striking Smith on the pads. Bumrah's impassioned appeal for LBW was granted by the on-field umpire.

While Smith, after contemplation, chose not to review the decision, the replay indicated that the ball had made contact with him outside the line of the off-stump. This meant that the third umpire would likely have overturned the on-field decision had Smith opted for a review. The decision perplexed the cricket fraternity, as the star batter refrained from using a review in such a crucial juncture of the game.

ALSO READ: "Probably his last ODI innings..": SKY roasted brutally after dismal show in World Cup Final

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.