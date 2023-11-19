"Probably his last ODI innings..": SKY roasted brutally after dismal show in World Cup Final

The fans were disappointed as Suryakumar struggled throughout his innings, eventually departing after a modest score of 18.

During the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Final between India and Australia, Suryakumar Yadav found himself in a pivotal position during the India innings. Entering the crease during the 36th over with Team India struggling at 178 for 5, Suryakumar Yadav faced the challenge of adding quick runs to the scoreboard, especially with KL Rahul holding the fort at the opposite end.

Despite staying at the crease until the 48th over, the right-handed batsman couldn't provide the much-needed acceleration and succumbed to Josh Hazlewood's dismissal. Ultimately, he contributed 18 runs off 28 balls, becoming the ninth Indian wicket to fall.

Regrettably, Suryakumar Yadav had not showcased any standout performances in the ongoing World Cup, with his sole notable contribution being a resilient 49-run inning against England. Limited opportunities to bat had hindered his overall impact in the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav fails to live up to reputation

The Indian team faced a setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the match. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stepped up to the challenge, scoring 66 and 54 runs respectively, providing a glimmer of hope for the team. With the match reaching its crucial stage, Yadav was entrusted with the responsibility of scoring big runs in the last five overs. Unfortunately, his attempt to execute a pull shot resulted in his dismissal.

The final presented a chance for Suryakumar Yadav to prove his mettle. Anticipating him to rescue the team, fans were disappointed as he struggled throughout his innings, departing after a modest score of 18. The frustration among the fans was palpable as he fell short of expectations in the crucial match.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli's heroic redemption of missed catch to dismiss David Warner

Suryakumar is the worst ever to play ODI cricket for India — Cricket Lover (@CricketLover267) November 19, 2023

- flopped in 2021 wc

- flopped in 2022 wc ( except sa game)

- flopped in 2023 wc



Suryakumar yadav doesn't perform both in league stages and kos ,he is completely useless,even in semifinale he choked at 4 pic.twitter.com/5M21zjhBP5 — 𝘿𝙖𝙠𝙨𝙝 𝙜𝙞𝙡𝙡 (@screwgauge77) November 19, 2023

Thought Sky is considered a finisher in this playing X1

Seems Shami showed more intent than him — 𝘼 𝘾 𝙝 𝙐 メ (@AchuSaran7) November 19, 2023

Surya Kumar is certainly not made for ODI's, and on Slow Pitches.

Isko sirf tez pitch pe hi khilao.#INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final #SuryaKumar — Devanshu Maheshwari (@beingdevanshu19) November 19, 2023

Probably the last ODI innings of Suryakumar Yadav. Very disappointed with his performance in the format. #INDvsAUS — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 19, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.