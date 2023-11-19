"Probably his last ODI innings..": SKY roasted brutally after dismal show in World Cup Final

 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 20:43 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

During the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Final between India and Australia, Suryakumar Yadav found himself in a pivotal position during the India innings. Entering the crease during the 36th over with Team India struggling at 178 for 5, Suryakumar Yadav faced the challenge of adding quick runs to the scoreboard, especially with KL Rahul holding the fort at the opposite end.

Despite staying at the crease until the 48th over, the right-handed batsman couldn't provide the much-needed acceleration and succumbed to Josh Hazlewood's dismissal. Ultimately, he contributed 18 runs off 28 balls, becoming the ninth Indian wicket to fall.

Regrettably, Suryakumar Yadav had not showcased any standout performances in the ongoing World Cup, with his sole notable contribution being a resilient 49-run inning against England. Limited opportunities to bat had hindered his overall impact in the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav fails to live up to reputation

The Indian team faced a setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the match. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stepped up to the challenge, scoring 66 and 54 runs respectively, providing a glimmer of hope for the team. With the match reaching its crucial stage, Yadav was entrusted with the responsibility of scoring big runs in the last five overs. Unfortunately, his attempt to execute a pull shot resulted in his dismissal.

The final presented a chance for Suryakumar Yadav to prove his mettle. Anticipating him to rescue the team, fans were disappointed as he struggled throughout his innings, departing after a modest score of 18. The frustration among the fans was palpable as he fell short of expectations in the crucial match.

