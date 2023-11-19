WATCH: Virat Kohli's heroic redemption of missed catch to dismiss David Warner

India and Australia are locked in a high-octane fight in a bid to be crowned the newest World Champions. Amidst the intense action, Kohli's performance grabbed the spotlight after making a spectacular redemption following a pivotal dropped catch.

During the second over of Australia's innings, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a swinging ball to entice David Warner. The resulting thick edge created a moment of suspense as the crowd collectively held their breath. However, neither Virat Kohli nor Shubman Gill attempted to make the catch. Kohli, stationed at slip assumed Gill would dive from the second slip while Gill anticipated Kohli moving left. The consequence was a critical dropped catch that left spectators stunned.

This moment quickly became a sensation on social media, with fans expressing disbelief at the uncharacteristic miss by the typically flawless Kohli. Memes and discussions flooded the internet, propelling #KohliDropCatch to a trending topic.

Virat Kohli redeems himself

However, Virat Kohli made amends with a breathtaking catch in the same innings. Mohammed Shami, introduced as a surprise move by India, induced an edge from Warner. This time, Kohli, positioned at slip, made no mistake as he leaped to his right and seamlessly plucked the ball out of thin air. The stadium erupted in cheers as Kohli redeemed himself in a spectacular manner.

The scorecard mirrored the intensity, with Australia reeling at 16-1 after 1.1 overs, Warner's wicket credited to Shami's brilliance and Kohli's secure hands.

Earlier in the game, the Indian team had posted a competitive total of 240, with significant contributions from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and skipper Kohli. The bowling lineup, led by Shami and supported by Bumrah need to deliver a clinical performance.

