Astrologer's exact prediction of Rohit, Shreyas dismissal in World Cup Final goes viral

In a social media post, he pointed out the significance of overs 9.4 to 10.2. Interestingly, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer were dismissed at 9.4 and 10.2, respectively.

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj has once again impressed his followers with his accurate predictions in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. He has previously correctly predicted Virat Kohli's 50th century and also had to foresight to prophesize Afghanistan's triumph over England, thus giving merit to his insightful calls.

Prior to the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Bajaj highlighted specific overs that will be crucial in the encounter. In a social media post, he pointed out the significance of overs 9.4 to 10.2. Interestingly, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer were dismissed at 9.4 and 10.2, respectively.

He took to X and wrote, "Important Overs (to be synchronised with timings): 1st Innings: 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9.4-10.2, 10.3-11.2, 14.4-15.2, 17th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 27th, 31st, 34.4-35.2, 47th"

Same Astrologer predicts India as winner of 2023 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma started India's innings with a brisk start, amassing 47 runs off 31 deliveries before being dismissed by Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer had a lacklustre outing, contributing only four runs.

Both India and Australia have had commendable runs in the tournament. The Men in Blue remain unbeaten with ten consecutive victories. Although Australia faced initial setbacks in the first two fixtures, they turned around their fortunes with eight straight wins on the trot. Interestingly, Sumit Bajaj suggested that Pat Cummins might regret one of his decisions during the final and he predicts India to emerge victorious and lift the coveted ICC trophy.

It's worth noting that the Men in Blue secured a six-wicket win over Australia in the group-stage encounter in Chennai, successfully chasing down a 200-run target.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Travis Head takes insane flying catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Important Overs (to be synchronised with timings):



1st Innings: 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9.4-10.2, 10.3-11.2, 14.4-15.2, 17th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 27th, 31st, 34.4-35.2, 47th — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) November 19, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.