WATCH: Travis Head takes insane flying catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Travis Head took a remarkable catch, securing a pivotal breakthrough for Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final as India skipper Rohit Sharma was compelled to depart in Ahmedabad after a quickfire innings of 47.

Throughout the World Cup, Rohit has enjoyed sublime form, surpassing the record for the most runs by a captain in a single edition of the tournament. This milestone eclipsed the previous mark of 578 runs set by Kane Williamson in 2019.

Having won the toss, Australia chose to field, putting India on the offensive once again with Rohit entrusted to provide a robust start. Although he started relatively slowly, scoring just one run in the first over, Rohit swiftly accelerated.

Rohit was looking in fiery form

In the second over, he struck two boundaries off Josh Hazlewood and picked up 10 runs off it. Exploiting the opportunity in Hazlewood's second over, Rohit hit a six and a four in the final two deliveries.

Despite losing his opening partner Shubman Gill early on, Rohit found support from Virat Kohli. Rohit managed to hit a six off Mitchell Starc in the same over that Gill was dismissed. Subsequently, he targeted Glenn Maxwell, hitting him for a six and a boundary as he edged closer to another fifty in the World Cup. However, his aggressive approach during the powerplay led to his downfall as he skied one in the air.

Travis Head's exceptional fielding skills came to the fore as he covered substantial ground to complete a stunning catch, marking India's second wicket loss. Although Rohit contributed significantly with 47 runs off 31 balls, his departure shifted the momentum in Australia's favor.

