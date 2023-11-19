IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Both sides will be looking to win this one, but we reckon India is expected to win this contest.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Australia Final

Date

19 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has scored 711 runs in the last ten matches and is currently the highest run scorer of the tournament.



Mohammed Shami has been the top bowler for India and has plucked 23 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 5.02

David Warner has scored 528 runs in the last ten matches.

Adam Zampa has been the top bowler for Australia and has picked up 22 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 5.48.

Josh Hazlewood has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 4.68 in the World Cup.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be on the slower side to assist the spinners. The ball will move around more under lights and batting first will be an advantage here. According to sources, the India vs Pakistan match pitch will be used for this match too.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in the game and a full game of cricket can be expected. A clear sunny sky is expected on the big day with the highest temperature of 32°C.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: He needs no introduction and will bat at the No.3 slot. Kohli broke historic records in the last game and scored 117 runs and is expected to deliver with the bat once again.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian skipper has done a flawless job in providing an incredibly good start to his side playing selflessly with an attacking approach to put pressure on the opposition. With his consistent form, Rohit will be a serious threat to the opposition at the top of the order.

David Warner: Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, David Warner will look to fire for Australia early. He can easily smash bowlers and score a quick half-century.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav's selection percentage has surprisingly dropped to 27. He is a genuine wicket-taker and will be a top pick for this game. He can turn the ball both ways and can be very effective against the Aussies in this game. Kuldeep picked up 1 wicket in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins will be a top differential pick, especially while bowling first. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game and is handy with the bat as well. He will bowl in the middle and death overs and can pick up a few wickets in this match. Cummins' selection percentage is 17%.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has failed to get firing and can be avoided for this match.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first

Complete the team with Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav.

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with Steve Smith, Adam Zampa and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first

Complete the team with Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith.

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Both sides will be looking to win this one, but we reckon India is expected to win this contest.

