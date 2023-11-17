WATCH: New Test captain Shan Masood crashes into Sarfaraz Ahmed

Masood tumbled and somersaulted over Sarfaraz, appearing to injure his ankle in the process.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood experienced a scary collision during the semi-final of the 2023 Pakistan Cup on Friday (November 17), forcing the recently appointed Test skipper to leave the field for treatment.

In the second semi-final of the Pakistan Cup, the Sarfaraz-led Karachi Regions posted a total of 280 with young sensation Saim Ayub contributing 95. Due to the DLS Method, the target for Multan was adjusted to 273 in 41 overs. They found themselves in trouble at 34-2, with the openers dismissed for 6 and 0.

Multan could have been three wickets down if the fielders had held on to Sohaib Maqsood's catch. His shot, which skied over the bowler's head lacked power but he survived when both Masood and Sarfaraz went for the catch, colliding in the process. The commentator described it as "very club-cricket-like."

Masood limped off the field to get medical attention

The ball was heading towards Masood, hands ready to latch on before Sarfaraz ran into him, causing the duo to fall to the ground. Masood tumbled and somersaulted over Sarfaraz, appearing to injure his ankle in the process. He limped off the field for treatment but later found humor in the incident.

Masood was named Test captain on Wednesday following Babar Azam's resignation from the role ahead of the Test series against Australia starting on December 14.

Despite the collision, Karachi emerged victorious in the clash by 43 runs and is set to face Peshawar in the final on November 19.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Test Captain Shan Masood had a rough collision on the field. pic.twitter.com/d71LOyFdIz — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) November 17, 2023

