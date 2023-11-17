The semi-final between India and New Zealand became contentious when a pre-used pitch was used instead of the initially scheduled fresh track.

Mitchell Starc took a jibe at India in response to the pitch-swapping controversy during the semi-final. He humorously suggested that following the dispute over the used pitch in the semi-final, India might consider playing on another pre-used track in the final of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday.

The semi-final between India and New Zealand became contentious when a pre-used pitch was employed instead of the initially scheduled fresh track. Allegedly, the decision to change the pitch was made without consulting the ICC pitch curator Andy Atkinson which resulted in an uproar before the commencement of the game. Despite the controversy, India emerged victorious in the semi-final and is now set to face Australia in the final as the five-time champions defeated South Africa in the other knockout match.

In the pursuit of a 212-run victory target, Australia encountered difficulties, particularly against the slower bowlers at Eden Gardens. The spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, and Aiden Markram tightened the noose but eventually succumbed to the wagging Aussie tail.

Mitchell Starc takes a funny dig over India's pitch-swapping controversy ahead of Final

When asked about the potential challenge of facing slow bowlers in the India game ahead of the final in Ahmedabad, Starc responded with an interesting remark. The Aussie said, “I guess we’ll find out when we get to Ahmedabad tomorrow and see if it’s a fresh wicket or an old wicket.”

ALSO READ: Former pacer named new chief selector of Pakistan cricket

India spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have been formidable in the middle overs, claiming 16 and 15 wickets respectively in the World Cup. India remains unbeaten in the tournament, winning all 10 matches while Australia has achieved eight consecutive victories after initially starting the World Cup with two losses.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.