Former pacer named new chief selector of Pakistan cricket

A former Pakistani fast bowler has assumed the role of the new chief selector for the senior men's team. This appointment follows shortly after the resignation of Inzamam-ul-Haq from the position, prompted by allegations of conflict of interest and in the aftermath of extensive changes within the team setup following a subpar performance in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup.

Having retired from international cricket in August of this year although still active in franchise cricket, Wahab Riaz will commence his duties ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series in Australia scheduled for December-January. Subsequently, he will oversee the team during a five-match T20I series in New Zealand in January too.

Wahab Riaz shares his roadmap after being named chief selector

Wahab said in a board statement, "The [PCB's] decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,.Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year."

He added, "I have a good rapport with the Pakistan Men's Team Director Mohammad Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice."

