Watch: Virat Kohli generously denies run after ball ricochets off his boot

Virat Kohli opted out of a potential single on the overthrow after a ball rebounded off his foot.

Apologising to RR for coming in the way of the throw, Virat Kohli decided to also not go for the extra run that came on offer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli had a moment of generosity for opposition Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the much-anticipated IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 27).

Kohli opted to deny himself an extra run after a ball ricocheted off the boot of the Indian great. The incident is from the opening over of the virtual semi-final in Ahmedabad, facing RR's left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Tapping Boult to the on-side for a single, Kohli quickly sprinted across the other end. He overran the playing deck a little bit and found that the throw from the close-in fielder came straight on his legs. The ball then rebounded off the boot, giving RCB the opportunity to sneak in one for the overthrow.

But Virat Kohli admirably decided not to indulge in some unfair play from RR's perspective, not running any further and letting the play resume with normalcy.

Virat Kohli opts out of a run after an overthrow from RR

While he did check the direction of the throw, Virat Kohli never mended his direction and ran in a fairly straight alignment. But the ball still collided with him on the overthrow, ricocheting off his boots past the mid-off fielder who was waiting to collect the ball in his normal position.

This fielder - Prasidh Krishna - was left baffled seeing the ball run past his far right and give RCB the chance to take an extra run after the throw from short mid-wicket Jos Buttler hit Kohli's feet. But to his relief, Kohli decided to avoid taking the single on the overthrow and bestowed all fairness to the Royals fielding unit.

Soon Virat Kohli hit Boult for a spectacular six down the leg side to showcase some encouraging signs with his batting. But the batter's miserable phase with the bat got reinforced on his fans when he was out nicking a ball outside off to Prasidh in the following over.