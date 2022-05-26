WATCH: Rajat Patidar breaks LSG dugout fridge glass during late innings onslaught

A six from Rajat Patidar off Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL 2022 Eliminator clash on Wednesday was seen hitting the fridge glass door adjacent to the LSG dugout, dismantling the object.

Patidar smashed a defining 54-ball 112* to set up a 14-run win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajat Patidar made history during the IPL 2022 Eliminator clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, becoming the first uncapped player ever to hit a century in the playoffs.

The RCB No.3 smashed 12 fours and seven sixes during his 54-ball blitz, finishing unbeaten at 112 in a team effort of 207/4 after being put in to bat.

Patidar showed intent right at the start, taking down Krunal Pandya for three fours and a six in the last over of the powerplay. He added 66 for the second wicket with the experienced Virat Kohli (25), before RCB somewhat stumbled to 115/4 in the 14th over, with Mahipal Lomror (14) falling to Ravi Bishnoi right after the second timeout.

Patidar took on the wrist-spinner in the final over of his spell, the 16th of the innings, smashing three sixes and two fours, thereby setting it up for a big finish. Dinesh Karthik took a single off the first ball, after which Patidar went 6, 4, 6, 4 - the second of which came about after Deepak Hooda shelled a fairly straightforward chance at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

The last ball was taken downtown with a neat swing over the ropes, rounding it off to a 27-run over. The ball visibly struck the fridge kept adjacent to the LSG dugout, making a mess of the glass door.

Watch the video here

﻿

RCB eventually took the game by 14 runs, and are now through to the second Qualifier, where they face the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 27.



