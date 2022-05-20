Virat Kohli reveals his hilarious conversation with Jos Buttler after the RR vs RCB game

RCB had lost the game while chasing 145 against RR and he trolled himself over his poor form when Buttler came up with a query.

Kohli has been enjoying his time on the field in IPL 2022 despite not scoring many runs.

Virat Kohli might have played a match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans on Thursday (May 19). But his struggles have been evident in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat. Before the game against Gujarat Titans, he had only one half-century to his name, the knock which was a drag where he scored 58 runs off 53 deliveries.

To note, he also bagged three golden ducks and clearly looked out of touch during the entire season. In the middle of his poor form, RCB faced Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture on April 26. The Royals were on a roll by then thanks to their skipper Jos Buttler who stil holds the Orange Cap for scoring most runs in the season so far.

In the RR vs RCB fixture too, Kohli scored only nine runs in the 145-run chase and the Faf du Plessis-led side literally succumbed to pressure getting bowled out for just 115 runs. After the match, post the customary handshakes, players from both sides tend to meet each other to have friendly talks.

Virat Kohli has now revealed his conversation with Jos Buttler after this game and also narrated how hilarious it was. The England batter, after the match, walked up to the 33-year-old with a query probably asking him something about batting.

This is when Kohli hilariously trolled himself over his poor form. He funnily asked Buttler what he wants to ask when he himself is not scoring runs while the English lad is enjoying his stay in the middle with the Orange Cap on his head.

“Jos Buttler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you’re wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs – and we had a laugh about it,” Kohli said while in a chat with Harbhajan Singh for Star Sports.

Though he has been out of form Virat Kohli as been enjoying being on the field. Even after his 73-run knock against GT in their final league game, Kohli was happy for contributing to the team and cleared that he wasn’t worried about his stats at any stage.

“It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.