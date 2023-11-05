Virat Kohli levels Sachin Tendulkar with record-equalling 49th ton against SA

During the match against Sri Lanka, Kohli had an opportunity to achieve the milestone but was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka when he was just 12 runs shy of the mark at 88

After much anticipation, Virat Kohli finally reached his landmark 49th ODI ton and leveled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the ongoing match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens. India have already sealed their berth in the semi-finals but a win in this match will establish a dominion force at the top of the table and for the remainder of the tournament.

During the match against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Kohli had an opportunity to achieve the milestone but was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka when he was just 12 runs shy of the mark at 88. Earlier in the World Cup, Kohli showcased his prowess with a century against Bangladesh at Pune's MCA Stadium.

In December of 2009, Kohli, still in the process of establishing himself at the international level, delivered a stellar performance and smashed a remarkable 107 off 114 balls. This played a crucial role in India's pursuit of a challenging target of 316, ultimately securing victory with 7 wickets remaining. It was the inaugural century of Kohli's impressive tally of 49 in ODIs.

Virat Kohli supasses Sachin Tendulkar in another record too

Recently, Virat Kohli achieved yet another noteworthy feat, surpassing a significant record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli became the second male cricketer, and the quickest, to amass 6,000 ODI runs in a single country. This milestone was reached during his batting stint against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

Sachin Tendulkar accumulated a total of 6,976 runs from 164 ODIs. It took him 145 innings to reach the 6,000-run mark, whereas Kohli achieved this milestone in just 119 innings. The third-highest run-scorer on home turf, after the two Indian cricketing legends, is Ricky Ponting, amassing 5,406 runs in 135 innings.

In the realm of away ODIs, only four male batters have surpassed the 5,000-run mark, with Kohli ranked second, having amassed an impressive 5,336 runs - trailing only 150 runs behind Kumar Sangakkara and surpassing the illustrious Sachin Tendulkar. His average stands at an outstanding 60.13 in home ODIs and an impressive 55.58 in away matches."

