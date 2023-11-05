WATCH: Keshav Maharaj outfoxes Shubman Gill with unreal turn

A baffled Gill stood confounded on his crease while the umpires too were shocked.

Keshav Maharaj bowled an unplayable delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill during the ongoing IND v SA 2023 ODI World Cup clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident happened during the third ball of the 11th over when Maharaj bowled a peach of a delivery. A tossed-up ball slowly drifted into the batter from outside the leg. Gill who picks his stand between the middle and leg stump got uncomfortable to defend the shot.

Shubman Gill was left in disbelief and even Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end couldn't believe it. The on-field umpires turned to the third umpire as both the Indian batters and officials were uncertain whether the ball had made contact with the stumps.

Ultimately, the decision favored South Africa, leading to Gill's departure after scoring 23 runs from 24 balls comprising 4 boundaries and 1 six. Replays revealed a remarkable delivery that sharply turned and dislodged the bails as India lost their second wicket following a promising start.

Gautam Gambhir labels it as a 'poor shot'

The Indian top-order batsman lunged forward in an attempt to defend but the ball whizzed past him, striking the stumps. A perplexed Gill stood rooted to his crease, mirroring the astonishment of the umpires.

Shubman Gill's performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been lacklustre. The talented batter has notched up two fifties but is yet to score a century in the ongoing tournament. Gill came close to achieving a three-figure score but fell short by a mere 8 runs in the previous match against Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir blamed Gill for his departure saying, “He played a poor shot. Gill should have looked to play the ball straight but went against the spin. The ball was good but the batter made a mistake.”

