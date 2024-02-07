Big blow; India star likely to miss all remaining England Tests

The Indian selectors are expected to announce the squad for the last three Test matches in the coming days.

In a latest development, it is now been understood that an Indian star will be out for an extended period and will not likely feature in the remaining IND vs ENG Tests.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the senior India batter is expected to miss the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi, respectively. Doubts also remain over Kohli's availability for the final Test in Dharmasala, slated to start from March 6, a factor that the selectors will consider when they meet this week to pick the squad.

India to be boosted by the return of star players for Rajkot Test

Among the players who missed the second Test, Mohammed Siraj is poised to return for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test following a precautionary rest. The fast bowler, who had bowled 11 overs in the first Test defeat at his home ground in Hyderabad, was rested for the second Test for workload reasons.

Meanwhile, the conditions of KL Rahul, who was sidelined due to a quad strain and Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test are currently under observation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

While the final report from the NCA is pending, the chances of Rahul or Jadeja (if not both) making a return remain optimistic.

