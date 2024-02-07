India star back in training after self-hiatus from international cricket

It remains to be seen if he gets picked for the remaining IND vs ENG Tests

The ongoing India vs England Test series is evenly poised with the scores tied at 1-1. After England won the series opener in Hyderabad, India showed their mettle to pull the contest back on level terms with an emphatic win in second Test in Vizag.

Now with the squad for the remaining three Tests set to be announced in the coming days, anticipation is building around which players will make the cut.

According to a Cricbuzz report on Wednesday (February 7), Ishan Kishan, who had taken a voluntary sabbatical was spotted working out and practicing in Baroda. The left-handed batter reportedly has been stationed in Baroda for the past couple of weeks, where he is honing his skills.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been on a break since the South Africa tour. The left-hander opted out of the Test series in the Rainbow Nation. Although he traveled to South Africa for the fixtures, he wasn't expected to make it to the final XI.

ALSO READ: Not Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami names 'best' Indian captain he has played under

Will Ishan Kishan be selected for the remaining IND vs ENG Tests?

However, as per the report, there are no signs of his imminent return to the field. It appears highly unlikely that Ishan will be selected for the remaining three Tests against England. Head coach Rahul Dravid also clarified after the second Test that Ishan will need to play domestic cricket to be considered for the national team.

It is now anticipated that he will rejoin competitive cricket during the upcoming IPL 2024 season, representing the Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Hardik.

Ishan also refrained from participating in any professional games since November 2023 and has opted out of the current domestic season. Due to his absence in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 matches, he is currently not under consideration for selection in the Team India squad.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.