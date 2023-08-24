Virat Kohli reaches new milestone; stuns social media with latest Yo-Yo Test score

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is widely recognized for his exceptional fitness levels, making him one of the most physically adept players globally.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is widely recognized for his exceptional fitness levels, making him one of the most physically adept players globally. His tenure as captain brought about a fitness revolution in Indian cricket, marked by the enforcement of the mandatory yo-yo test for all cricketers. This strategic move significantly contributed to the team's performance in test matches.

In a recent development, Kohli surprised the cricketing community by revealing his latest Yo-Yo Test result—an impressive time trial score of 17.2. Kohli took to his Instagram story to share this accomplishment, expressing his evident satisfaction.

“The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” Kohli wrote.

The Indian cricket team has faced a decade-long drought in securing any ICC titles. Thus, the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup hold paramount importance for the team. To prepare rigorously for these imminent competitions, Team India has begun their training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Notably, the team plans to engage in practice matches and match simulations in the next few days to fine-tune their strategies.

India have taken bold calls in their squad selection

Kohli, who showcased outstanding performance for the Men in Blue during the last Asia Cup and T20 World Cup editions, remains a pivotal asset to the team. His experience of clinching the 2011 World Cup victory could prove invaluable in critical junctures. In a marquee fixture, India is scheduled to face Pakistan in their inaugural Asia Cup match on September 2.

In anticipation of this event, the selection committee has made bold decisions, including the inclusion of players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma who are yet to establish themselves in ODI cricket. Noteworthy comebacks are also observed in the form of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. However, Rahul might miss a couple of games due to an ongoing minor injury concern, potentially paving the way for Ishan Kishan to assume a prominent role.

