"It feels like a dream": Virat Kohli reacts after surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's historic feat

Kohli not only secured his 50th ODI century but also became the first batter to accumulate 700-plus runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli expressed that achieving his record-breaking 50th ODI hundred against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium felt like a dream.

Reflecting on his performance after the innings, Kohli remarked that the experience was almost surreal. In this remarkable feat, Kohli not only secured his 50th ODI century but also became the first batter to accumulate 700-plus runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

“I said back in Kolkata that the great man (Sachin Tendulkar) had congratulated me, and it has been an incredible feeling. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Happy with the way things have gone for us. It is a very good score on the board,” said Kohli.

Kohli extends gratitude to wife Anushka Sharma after reaching milestone

During his post-match comments, Kohli shared the significance of the moment, mentioning that his wife and hero were present in the stands, adding complexity to an indescribable moment. Notably, Kohli joined the elite company of Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma as the third Indian batter to score a century in a knockout match in the ODI World Cup.

“It was a tougher dream. You know, Anushka Sharma, my wife, was sitting there in the stands, and Sachin Paaji was there. If you want to take one picture, that would be this with my greatest supporter, my wife, in the stands, applauding the moment. My hero is sitting there. It was tough to explain the moment,” Kohli added.

Kohli's outstanding innings played a pivotal role in India's commanding total of 397 for 2 against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

