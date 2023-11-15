Virat Kohli slams 50th ODI hundred; surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in ODIs

Continuing his exceptional form in the 2023 World Cup, Kohli shattered two more of Sachin's records.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli scripted his name into the record books after registering his 50th ODI century in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final clash against India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

Kohli, who celebrated his 35th birthday by gifting himself a record-equalling century against the Proteas, registered his 50th ton in ODIs and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli celebrated the feat by bowing down to Sachin, who was present in the stands to watch the contest.

The former India skipper achieved the historic milestone in his 279th innings, becoming the first player ever to reach 50 ODI centuries while Sachin reached his 49th ton in the 451st inning.

Virat Kohli shatters two more of Sachin's records

Kohli went past Tendulkar's record of the highest number of fifty-plus scores in a World Cup by achieving his eighth against the Kiwis today. Tendulkar had set the record with seven half-centuries during the 2003 World Cup. Kohli accomplished this iconic feat in just 10 innings, outpacing Tendulkar, who took 11 innings in 2003.

Kohli's stellar performance continued, as he forged a crucial 93-run partnership with Gill, who unfortunately had to retire hurt in the 23rd over. Undeterred, Kohli then joined forces with an in-form Shreyas Iyer, propelling India toward a formidable total at the Wankhede Stadium. Breaking Tendulkar's long-standing World Cup record, Kohli entered the 80s in the 33rd over.

In terms of total runs, Kohli zoomed past Tendulkar by amassing 674-plus runs. Tendulkar had previously held the record with 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the World Cup, during which Sourav Ganguly's India reached the final of the ICC tournament.

