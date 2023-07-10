Virat Kohli reveals 'my favourite memory' playing in the West Indies

The Indian batting great reminisced his finest day playing in the Caribbean during the 2016 series, his maiden trip as captain to the region seven years back.

Virat Kohli has been on multiple trips to the Caribbean but the Indian batting great retains one moment as his absolute favourite from playing experience in the West Indies. The modern-day giant recalled this moment upon his return to the region ahead of the two-match Test series starting in Dominica on July 12.

Kohli recalled scoring his maiden double ton in Test cricket in front of the legendary Sir Vivian Richards during the Antigua Test of the 2016 series, which was also his first trip to the Caribbean as India's designated skipper.

In what remains his only hundred to date over nine Test matches played in the West Indies, the right-hand giant produced 200 off 283 deliveries to guide his team to a position of great ascendancy as they ultimately battered the struggling home side by an innings & 92 runs over four days.

Virat Kohli met the ever flamboyant and mesmerising Sir Viv ahead of the four-match Test series but the feeling of playing a mighty substantial hand right in front of his eyes and soaking in praise from himself was an unreal experience for the then 26-year-old.

Kohli recalls Sir Viv's applause as the lasting memory from Caribbean trips

Speaking on Star Sports' 'Follow The Blues' show ahead of the opening Test in Dominica, Virat Kohli revisited the great moment when one of the greatest ever players to have graced the sport stood up and applauded his knock from the stands. Richards, who was doing commentary for the series, even made it a point to personally meet the Indian captain and congratulated him.

"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can't get any better than that," Kohli said.

Back then, the double century in Antigua kickstarted the first big wing of Virat Kohli's career as he went on to have a remarkable overall 2016 and continued his dominating streak until the end of 2019. For those four years, nobody batted better across all three formats than the Indian batting superstar.

As Kohli returns to the Caribbean, however, he is no longer the captain of the side or the insurmountable batting force of his peak, enduring a lean patch for the past three and a half years in Test cricket. The 34-year-old is in desperate need to make amends over the coming trip as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career.