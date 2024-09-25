Two big Indian stars named in Delhi's probable squad for Ranji Trophy

In a recent development coming in, two of India's biggest cricketers have been named in the Delhi probable squad for the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy. Notably, both players are currently a part of the ongoing Bangladesh Test series.

Star India batter Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi's list of probables for the premier domestic tournament.

For the unversed, Virat last played in the Ranji Trophy in November 2012, facing Uttar Pradesh. In 146 first-class matches, he has accumulated 11,120 runs, boasting an average of 49.86. His record includes 36 centuries, 38 half-centuries, and a top score of 254*.

On the other hand, Pant had recently featured in the Duleep Trophy ahead of India's home series against Bangladesh. The match practice definitely helped as Pant scored a magnificent century and returned to Test side with a bang in the first Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians (MI) player to be in demand for dual value in IPL 2025 auction

Virat Kohli can use Ranji Trophy to get some game-time ahead of New Zealand Test series

The upcoming Ranji Trophy match on October 11 precedes the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, starting on October 16, and could provide Virat Kohli with much-needed practice in familiar conditions as he seeks to regain form this year.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, Kohli struggled, scoring only 6 and 17 in his two innings.

Kohli has faced a tough year across all formats. Over 15 matches and 17 innings, he has accumulated just 319 runs at a below-average 18.76, managing only one half-century, with his highest score of 76 coming during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa.

Telegram Group Join Now

Currently, his Test average has dropped to its lowest in eight years. Across 114 Tests and 193 innings, Kohli has amassed 8,871 runs at an average of 48.74, with 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries. The last time his average was lower was in November 2016, when it stood at 48.28.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.