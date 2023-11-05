WATCH: Virat Kohli gives a send-off to Heinrich Klaasen with a passionate roar

Virat Kohli was seen celebrating passionately after a review helped India to send back Heinrich Klaasen in what was the fifth delivery of the 13th over.

Virat Kohli was seen celebrating passionately after a review helped India to send back Heinrich Klaasen in what was the fifth delivery of the 13th over. It was a typical Virat Kohli celebration, showing his enthusiasm for donning the blue jersey. He is a live wire on the field, and his celebration again confirmed this.

Virat Kohli is having a terrific World Cup campaign, as he has performed consistently in almost every game. He is enjoying his time on the field, and his second peak has come at just the right time for the Men in Blue. Virat also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record earlier in the day when he amassed his 49th century in ODIs.

Virat played a prudent knock against South Africa, as the track wasn’t easy to bat on, especially for the new batters. He bided his time and made sure to take India to a massive total. South Africa’s chase showed the importance of his knock, as India were clearly above-par in Eden Gardens.

His partnership with Shreyas Iyer eventually turned out to be a match-winning one. Virat broke a few records during this sublime knock. It was easily his best knock of the season.

Virat Kohli celebrates aggressively after Heinrich Klaasen’s wicket

Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled beautifully against South Africa, managed to dismiss a dangerous Heinrich Klaasen before he could unleash his beast mode. He bowled a full delivery drifting towards the leg side, but the ball spun away a touch and hit Klaasne’s pad. The bowler and wicketkeeper appealed, but the umpire rejected their pleading and gave it not out.

However, Jadeja convinced Rohit Sharma to go for the review, and the review worked. India got another wicket, and the whole team was ecstatic. However, Virat Kohli enjoyed the most, as he always does.

He roared with full energy while looking at Klaasen, who couldn’t believe the decision. His roar was the loudest, and Virat then joined the team to congratulate Ravindra Jadeja for his brilliant bowling. Kohli has always been the noisiest on the field, and he enjoys others' success more than his own.

That aggressive celebration is sometimes termed as arrogance. But it’s just the passion for the game. Virat Kohli’s passionate scream can easily inject new life even into a dull game.

