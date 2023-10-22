WATCH: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma involved in animated on-field conversation during New Zealand game​​​​

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were involved in an animated chat after the end of the 31st over.

Both tried to put their views amidst a terrific partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and exploit the conditions in Dharamsala. The Indian bowlers started superbly in the powerplay and scalped two crucial wickets of the New Zealand openers. They looked set to dominate the rest of the innings as well, but the two Kiwi batters - Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell - steadied the ship and pushed India off the backfoot soon.

They attacked the two spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja - and put them under pressure immediately. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was furious and looked out of options. India went in with only five specialist bowlers, and the move backfired significantly.

Despite taking ample beating, Rohit had to stick with the same bowlers since India didn’t have a sixth bowler to roll his arms and bowl a few overs in the middle. The dropped catches didn’t help them, either. Both batters made sure to make the most of the dropped chances.

After the end of the 31st over, New Zealand were comfortably sitting on 160/2, eyeing a massive finish. India were loose in the field, and the poor outfield of Dharamsala made things worse for them. Hence, Virat Kohli came in with his piece of advice to the captain, Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli seemed to share his experience about the angles and fielders for different positions on the ground. However, Rohit probably had different views and spoke his opinion to Virat. Both had a brief chat, with Kohli trying his best to convince Rohit to position the fielders according to him.

The whole chat was intense, probably due to a dangerous partnership between the two Kiwi batters. The talk was inaudible, so it’s hard to explain what was the exact talk. However, they certainly seemed to have distinct opinions.

It’s good to see the experienced players combining for the team’s cause. Virat has been active consistently and collaborated with the captain, Rohit Sharma. The duo have vast experience playing together for India.

