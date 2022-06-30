Misbah-ul-Haq: Virat Kohli should go back to domestic cricket and score big runs there

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq feels that Virat Kohli should go back to domestic cricket and score big to regain his confidence and lost form.

Kohli averages 28.03 from 30 innings in Tests since the start of 2020.

Virat Kohli has endured tough times with the bat for an extended patch now, having last registered an international hundred back in November 2019. The former India captain has aggregated 841 runs at 28.03 with six fifties and a highest of 79 since the start of 2020.

His numbers in ODIs - 702 runs at 39 - too, have taken a dip in the period. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq feels that the right-hander should go back to domestic cricket to regain his rhythm.

Do you think Virat Kohli should look to bat quicker in Tests?#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/xwUmCpVd44 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 29, 2022

"He should go back to domestic cricket and score big runs there,” said Misbah on YouTube channel ICA Sports. “Bowling may be of any standard, but that will help him get back into rhythm. The mind will start telling you that you've scored big runs. Once he gets his confidence back, it won't matter who the opposition is or what the conditions are. He'll start scoring runs."

Misbah, who represented Pakistan in 75 Tests while captaining in 56 of them, reflected on Kohli’s recurring mode of dismissal, and attributed it to both technical issues and the mindset.

"Virat Kohli looks to chase outside-off deliveries a lot and has been dismissed in that manner multiple times,” he said. “We can see the technical issues, but the reason why he is doing that is because of mental issues. He is trying to dominate the bowlers as there's an ego and pride. But somewhere he is overdoing it. He is playing with more and more pressure and the pressure is mounting on him."

India will play England in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston from Friday, July 1. Kohli had led India to secure a 2-1 lead from the four Tests played last year, with wins at Lord’s and The Oval. He remains India’s key batter for the game, even more so with uncertainty over regular captain Rohit Sharma’s availability, who was tested covid-19 positive twice, most recently on Wednesday.



