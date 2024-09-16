Virat Kohli struggles in nets against Jasprit Bumrah and 6.5-ft tall pacer ahead of Bangladesh Tests

This raises concerns for Kohli as India gets ready to embark on their long Test schedule.

Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli reportedly had a difficult time while batting against Jasprit Bumrah in the nets ahead of the first India vs Bangladesh Test, a Sportstar report claimed.

Not only that, Kohli had a difficult time against the 6 feet 5 net bowler Gurnoor Singh, whom the management had called up to emulate the tall Bangladeshi pacer Nahid Rana.

Bumrah challenged Kohli with a diverse set of deliveries, using his ability to make the ball swing both inwards and outwards against the experienced Indian batsman. Kohli skillfully handled most of them but, like many top-class players, chose not to take any aggressive risks against Bumrah.

However, one delivery caught Kohli off guard as it sharply came back in. He missed the flick, and the ball struck his pads. Bumrah celebrated the imaginary dismissal and, while returning for his next run-up, signalled for a DRS review. In response, Kohli indicated that the ball was missing the leg stump.

Virat Kohli struggles in net session ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Kohli faced challenges from Gurnoor Singh, a 6.5-foot tall fast bowler chosen by the Indian team management to simulate Bangladesh’s pacer Nahid Rana in the nets. Gurnoor, who also bowls at 150 km/h, troubled Kohli with his sharp bounce. Additionally, other net bowlers like Simarjeet Singh and Gurjanpreet Singh managed to beat Kohli on several occasions.

This raises concerns for Kohli, as he will soon confront an in-form Bangladeshi bowling attack fresh off a series win against Pakistan.

India will play the first match of the series, slated to start on September 19 which will be followed by the second and final Test on September 27.

